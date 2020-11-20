Africa > Two CORSIA programmes approved as first REDD standards in a compliance carbon market

Two CORSIA programmes approved as first REDD standards in a compliance carbon market

Published 19:25 on November 20, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:05 on November 20, 2020

UN body ICAO's Council this week fully approved a new jurisdictional REDD programme to supply carbon credits under the pilot phase of the CORSIA global aviation offset scheme that alongside an update to a previously-recognised standard will see a compliance-based carbon market accept international deforestation reduction units for the first time.

