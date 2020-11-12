California’s 2021 cap-and-trade floor price set as US inflation rises 1.2%

California’s 2021 carbon market floor price aligned with traders’ expectations on Thursday as federal data continued to show US inflation improving after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.