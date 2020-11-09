EMEA > UK to give companies three more years before requiring climate risk disclosures

Published 21:37 on November 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:05 on November 9, 2020  /  EMEA, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The UK plans to become the first major economy to require all listed companies and investors to disclose their climate risks, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, setting a deadline three years later than draft plans had outlined.

