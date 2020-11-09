EEX re-appointed as Common Auction Platform for post-2020 EU ETS
Published 19:40 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 01:44 on November 10, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) has been re-appointed by the European Commission as the Common Auction Platform (CAP) for carbon allowance auctions during the first half of the EU ETS' Phase 4 (2021-20).
