EMEA > EEX re-appointed as Common Auction Platform for post-2020 EU ETS

Published 19:40 on November 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:44 on November 10, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) has been re-appointed by the European Commission as the Common Auction Platform (CAP) for carbon allowance auctions during the first half of the EU ETS' Phase 4 (2021-20).

