Climate finance guidelines provide boost for financial traders in China ETS
Published 09:10 on October 26, 2020 / Last updated at 09:10 on October 26, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
Key ministries and financial regulators have circulated a set of opinions on climate finance regulations in China, boosting prospects for domestic and foreign investors to trade CO2 allowances and the development of carbon-related financial products.
Key ministries and financial regulators have circulated a set of opinions on climate finance regulations in China, boosting prospects for domestic and foreign investors to trade CO2 allowances and the development of carbon-related financial products.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.