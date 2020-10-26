Japan pledges net zero emissions by 2050
Published 06:36 on October 26, 2020 / Last updated at 10:31 on October 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Japan / No Comments
Japan will reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday, though a full suite of policies to meet the target has yet to be decided.
