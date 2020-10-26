NZ environment ministry likely to take interim role as ETS auction monitor

Published 10:40 on October 26, 2020 / Last updated at 10:41 on October 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The Ministry for the Environment looks set to take up an interim role as auction monitor in New Zealand’s emissions trading scheme, as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process of developing regulations for a permanent monitor, according to newly-released internal government documents.