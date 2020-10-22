Switzerland schedules first ever aviation carbon allowance auction
Published 18:28 on October 22, 2020 / Last updated at 18:28 on October 22, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland / No Comments
Switzerland has scheduled its first ever aviation carbon allowance auction, government data showed, after the country brought the sector into its emissions trading scheme this year.
Switzerland has scheduled its first ever aviation carbon allowance auction, government data showed, after the country brought the sector into its emissions trading scheme this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.