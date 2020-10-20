RGGI preliminary Q3 emissions data shows gains during heatwave, COVID-19 pandemic

Published 23:28 on October 20, 2020 / Last updated at 23:28 on October 20, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Third quarter emissions in the Northeast US RGGI cap-and-trade programme rose year-on-year, according to preliminary data, with market participants not anticipating CO2 output to decline significantly due the COVID-19 pandemic.