Americas > Congressional budget reconciliation process may yield pathway for US CO2 price

Congressional budget reconciliation process may yield pathway for US CO2 price

Published 22:16 on October 20, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:36 on October 20, 2020  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

A Democrat-controlled US Congress could implement a carbon price by way of budget reconciliation if they take control of the Senate after next month’s election, avoiding procedural challenges that could stifle climate-related legislation even if Republicans lose the White House and upper chamber, a panel said Tuesday.

A Democrat-controlled US Congress could implement a carbon price by way of budget reconciliation if they take control of the Senate after next month’s election, avoiding procedural challenges that could stifle climate-related legislation even if Republicans lose the White House and upper chamber, a panel said Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software