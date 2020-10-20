Congressional budget reconciliation process may yield pathway for US CO2 price

Published 22:16 on October 20, 2020 / Last updated at 22:36 on October 20, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

A Democrat-controlled US Congress could implement a carbon price by way of budget reconciliation if they take control of the Senate after next month’s election, avoiding procedural challenges that could stifle climate-related legislation even if Republicans lose the White House and upper chamber, a panel said Tuesday.