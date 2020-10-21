US needs more besides carbon pricing to spur GHG cuts -report

Published 19:11 on October 21, 2020 / Last updated at 19:11 on October 21, 2020

The US will need complementary policies to drive long term deep decarbonisation because a federal carbon tax over the next decade would concentrate near-term emissions cuts within the electricity sector, according to a report published Tuesday.