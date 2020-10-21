US needs more besides carbon pricing to spur GHG cuts -report
Published 19:11 on October 21, 2020 / Last updated at 19:11 on October 21, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
The US will need complementary policies to drive long term deep decarbonisation because a federal carbon tax over the next decade would concentrate near-term emissions cuts within the electricity sector, according to a report published Tuesday.
The US will need complementary policies to drive long term deep decarbonisation because a federal carbon tax over the next decade would concentrate near-term emissions cuts within the electricity sector, according to a report published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.