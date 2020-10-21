Americas > US needs more besides carbon pricing to spur GHG cuts -report

US needs more besides carbon pricing to spur GHG cuts -report

Published 19:11 on October 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:11 on October 21, 2020  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

The US will need complementary policies to drive long term deep decarbonisation because a federal carbon tax over the next decade would concentrate near-term emissions cuts within the electricity sector, according to a report published Tuesday.

The US will need complementary policies to drive long term deep decarbonisation because a federal carbon tax over the next decade would concentrate near-term emissions cuts within the electricity sector, according to a report published Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software