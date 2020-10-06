EMEA > EU Market: EUAs dip after reacting to reports of Brexit progress

EU Market: EUAs dip after reacting to reports of Brexit progress

Published 19:32 on October 6, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:42 on October 6, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slipped further below €27 on Tuesday, sliding despite a stronger auction as prices wavered in response to differing reports of progress on a post-Brexit trade pact.

