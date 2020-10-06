POLL: Analysts elevate EUA price outlooks as market eyes new all-time highs
Published 05:00 on October 6, 2020 / Last updated at 23:54 on October 5, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices will rise through the rest of this year, though they may not reach a new all-time high or sustainably hold above the tenuous €30 level until well into 2021, analysts predicted, as they substantially raised their EUA forecasts across the board.
