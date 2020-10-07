UPDATE- European Parliament votes to raise EU 2030 target to 60%
Published 08:16 on October 7, 2020 / Last updated at 09:47 on October 7, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Parliament on Tuesday agreed to push for higher European climate ambition with a 60% emissions reduction target for 2030, a tight preliminary vote revealed on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.