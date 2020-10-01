NA Markets: CCAs sink after hitting COVID-19 era highs, RGGI dithers on thin volume

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced over the past week from recent highs attained during the coronavirus pandemic, while RGGI Allowances (RGA) inched up as entities shifted positions further out on the curve.