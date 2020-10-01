NA Markets: CCAs sink after hitting COVID-19 era highs, RGGI dithers on thin volume
Published 22:32 on October 1, 2020 / Last updated at 22:32 on October 1, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced over the past week from recent highs attained during the coronavirus pandemic, while RGGI Allowances (RGA) inched up as entities shifted positions further out on the curve.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices retraced over the past week from recent highs attained during the coronavirus pandemic, while RGGI Allowances (RGA) inched up as entities shifted positions further out on the curve.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.