US regulator can accommodate power grid CO2 pricing, experts say
Published 22:57 on September 30, 2020 / Last updated at 23:18 on September 30, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments
The US Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) has the authority to approve a carbon price brought forth by independent and regional wholesale grid operators, a conference heard Wednesday.
The US Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) has the authority to approve a carbon price brought forth by independent and regional wholesale grid operators, a conference heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.