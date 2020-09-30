Americas > US regulator can accommodate power grid CO2 pricing, experts say

US regulator can accommodate power grid CO2 pricing, experts say

Published 22:57 on September 30, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:18 on September 30, 2020  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

The US Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) has the authority to approve a carbon price brought forth by independent and regional wholesale grid operators, a conference heard Wednesday.

