Colorado seeks further evaluation of LCFS in climate policy roadmap
Published 22:39 on October 1, 2020 / Last updated at 22:39 on October 1, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
Colorado should assess whether a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) could help meet the state’s emissions reduction goals, but the policy would not be incorporated into any near-term plans, a government report said Wednesday.
