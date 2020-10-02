Americas > San Diego County scraps climate plan after court rules against voluntary offset programme

San Diego County scraps climate plan after court rules against voluntary offset programme

Published 18:05 on October 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:06 on October 2, 2020  /  Americas, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

San Diego County will begin crafting a new climate plan after a court this summer banned its voluntary offset programme for rural housing developments from the jurisdiction's existing strategy, officials announced this week.

