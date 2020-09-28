Americas > California power emissions drop in July on strength of hydro imports

California power emissions drop in July on strength of hydro imports

Published 17:09 on September 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:09 on September 28, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California power sector emissions plummeted year-on-year during July even as electricity consumption began to return to historic levels from coronavirus-era lows, with the abatement likely helped by hydroelectric imports, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.

California power sector emissions plummeted year-on-year during July even as electricity consumption began to return to historic levels from coronavirus-era lows, with the abatement likely helped by hydroelectric imports, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software