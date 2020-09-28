California power emissions drop in July on strength of hydro imports

California power sector emissions plummeted year-on-year during July even as electricity consumption began to return to historic levels from coronavirus-era lows, with the abatement likely helped by hydroelectric imports, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.