LCFS Market: California prices hold firm following governor’s ZEV announcement

Published 21:47 on September 28, 2020 / Last updated at 21:47 on September 28, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values remained steady last week despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) executive order for the state to phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.