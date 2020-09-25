Compliance entities bulk up CCA positions as speculators shift holdings between vintages
Published 22:42 on September 25, 2020 / Last updated at 22:42 on September 25, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Regulated entities increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings by the largest amount since mid-May, as speculators trimmed their positions over the week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
