California governor announces ban on gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035

Published 20:17 on September 23, 2020 / Last updated at 23:04 on September 23, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California will require all new vehicles sold to be zero-emissions by 2035, a move that will slash the state’s GHG emissions by an estimated 35%, according to an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday.