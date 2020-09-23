Americas > California governor announces ban on gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035

California governor announces ban on gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035

Published 20:17 on September 23, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:04 on September 23, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California will require all new vehicles sold to be zero-emissions by 2035, a move that will slash the state’s GHG emissions by an estimated 35%, according to an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday.

