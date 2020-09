Oregon wildfires trigger unintentional reversal in California offset programme

Published 20:48 on September 23, 2020 / Last updated at 23:09 on September 23, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

An Oregon-based forestry project registered under California’s compliance offset programme appears to have been affected by devastating wildfires in the American West, potentially triggering the WCI-linked cap-and-trade scheme’s credit buffer pool.