EU nations phasing out coal power “sooner than expected” -Commission

Published 18:10 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 18:11 on September 18, 2020 / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Coal power phaseout plans by EU member states have accelerated in the past months to mean that coal's share of the bloc's electricity mix may decline by more than two-thirds over the fifteen years to 2030, according to a European Commission assessment of the 27 nations’ climate plans.