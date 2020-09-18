EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 14:08 on September 18, 2020 / Last updated at 14:25 on September 18, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell to a one-week low below €28 early on Friday, after a weak auction exacerbated the bearish ‘fact-selling’ mood following this week's release of Brussels’ long-awaited climate plan.
EUAs fell to a one-week low below €28 early on Friday, after a weak auction exacerbated the bearish ‘fact-selling’ mood following this week’s release of Brussels’ long-awaited climate plan.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.