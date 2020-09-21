Americas > Michigan and Bluesource team up for voluntary forest carbon project

Michigan and Bluesource team up for voluntary forest carbon project

Published 23:13 on September 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:34 on September 22, 2020  /  Americas, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week announced it selected environmental firm Bluesource to develop the country’s first offset project on state-owned forest land, with the aim of supplying credits to the voluntary offset market.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week announced it selected environmental firm Bluesource to develop the country’s first offset project on state-owned forest land, with the aim of supplying credits to the voluntary offset market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software