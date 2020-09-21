Michigan and Bluesource team up for voluntary forest carbon project
Published 23:13 on September 21, 2020 / Last updated at 00:34 on September 22, 2020 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) last week announced it selected environmental firm Bluesource to develop the country’s first offset project on state-owned forest land, with the aim of supplying credits to the voluntary offset market.
