California’s ARB loses second LCFS branch chief in less than 18 months -source

Published 23:04 on September 21, 2020 / Last updated at 00:35 on September 22, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) branch chief stepped down from his role last week, marking the second departure from the agency’s top spot for the clean fuels programme in less than 18 months, a regulatory source told Carbon Pulse.