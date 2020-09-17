EU Market: EUAs retreat on ‘fact-selling’ as Commission releases climate plan
Published 17:32 on September 17, 2020 / Last updated at 18:27 on September 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices retreated by more than 5% on Thursday on what traders said was a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' response to the European Commission publishing its plan to raise the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target.
European carbon prices retreated by more than 5% on Thursday on what traders said was a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ response to the European Commission publishing its plan to raise the EU’s 2030 emissions reduction target.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.