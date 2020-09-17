EMEA > EU Market: EUAs retreat on ‘fact-selling’ as Commission releases climate plan

EU Market: EUAs retreat on ‘fact-selling’ as Commission releases climate plan

Published 17:32 on September 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:27 on September 17, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices retreated by more than 5% on Thursday on what traders said was a 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' response to the European Commission publishing its plan to raise the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target.

European carbon prices retreated by more than 5% on Thursday on what traders said was a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ response to the European Commission publishing its plan to raise the EU’s 2030 emissions reduction target.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software