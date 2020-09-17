European Commission proposes LRF adjustment, considers rebasing EU ETS cap under 2030 climate plan
Published 12:43 on September 17, 2020 / Last updated at 13:13 on September 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission is considering a one-off emissions cap reduction and a tighter annual linear reduction factor in the EU ETS from 2026 as part of plans to raise the bloc’s 2030 emissions reduction target to “at least 55%”, it said in documents released on Thursday.
