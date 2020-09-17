Finland confirms plans to end indirect EU ETS compensation next year
Published 18:53 on September 17, 2020 / Last updated at 18:54 on September 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Finland has confirmed it will end its scheme to compensate heavy industries for indirect EU ETS costs next year, replacing it with support to help the sectors electrify.
