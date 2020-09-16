Oregon Democrats will drop WCI-modelled carbon market bill from 2021 agenda
Published 22:38 on September 16, 2020 / Last updated at 02:01 on September 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Oregon Democrats will not attempt to pass a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill during the 2021 lawmaking session after two consecutive GOP walkouts thwarted action on ETS proposals, a legislator told Carbon Pulse.
