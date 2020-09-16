Any allowance supply adjustment to California’s cap-and-trade scheme should be permanent or placed at a higher price tier, while the coronavirus pandemic may necessitate further evaluations of the WCI-linked scheme’s allocation methodologies, the state’s carbon market watchdog said Wednesday.
California’s IEMAC calls for rigid ETS supply adjustment mechanism
Any allowance supply adjustment to California’s cap-and-trade scheme should be permanent or placed at a higher price tier, while the coronavirus pandemic may necessitate further evaluations of the WCI-linked scheme’s allocation methodologies, the state’s carbon market watchdog said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.