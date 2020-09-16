California’s IEMAC calls for rigid ETS supply adjustment mechanism

Published 22:56 on September 16, 2020 / Last updated at 01:33 on September 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Any allowance supply adjustment to California’s cap-and-trade scheme should be permanent or placed at a higher price tier, while the coronavirus pandemic may necessitate further evaluations of the WCI-linked scheme’s allocation methodologies, the state’s carbon market watchdog said Wednesday.