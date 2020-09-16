US conservation group, developers launch voluntary offset pilot for land trusts

Published 19:02 on September 16, 2020 / Last updated at 19:02 on September 16, 2020 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A conservation organisation and two US-based offset project developers on Wednesday announced a five-year pilot programme for land trusts to access voluntary carbon markets, with a focus on forestry and grasslands initiatives.