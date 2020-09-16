EMEA > UPDATE – European Commission President confirms “at least 55%” 2030 climate target

UPDATE – European Commission President confirms “at least 55%” 2030 climate target

Published 09:10 on September 16, 2020  /  Last updated at 10:49 on September 16, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission is set to propose an upgraded 2030 target of at least 55% below 1990 levels, the EU executive's President told EU lawmakers on Wednesday.

(Adds details throughout)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software