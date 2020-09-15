Netherlands confirms carbon tax on ETS-covered industry
Published 19:47 on September 15, 2020 / Last updated at 22:20 on September 15, 2020 / Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The Netherlands will apply from next year a carbon tax on EU ETS-covered heavy industries, the government announced Tuesday, though high EUA prices and wide initial exemptions mean the levy may have little impact at first.
