EU Parliament backs financing gas investments via €17.5 bln Just Transition Fund

The European Parliament adopted an amendment on Wednesday that could make gas infrastructure investments eligible under the bloc’s Just Transition Fund (JTF), taking a laxer line than member states despite deep cross-party divisions.

