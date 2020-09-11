Thirteen global airlines commit to 2050 net zero emissions

Published 21:52 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:52 on September 11, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The oneworld airline alliance pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century on Friday, with several major carriers joining other member companies that had already announced similar emissions goals.