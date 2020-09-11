Emitters reduce California carbon holdings for second straight week as speculative positions rise
Published 22:32 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 22:32 on September 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Compliance entities trimmed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions by more than 1 mln for the second consecutive week as speculative holdings rose, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Compliance entities trimmed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions by more than 1 mln for the second consecutive week as speculative holdings rose, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.