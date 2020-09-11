Emitters reduce California carbon holdings for second straight week as speculative positions rise

Published 22:32 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 22:32 on September 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities trimmed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions by more than 1 mln for the second consecutive week as speculative holdings rose, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.