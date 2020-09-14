US EPA confirms denial of most retroactive RFS compliance waivers

Published 18:07 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 23:14 on September 14, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA announced Monday that it rejected many of the “gap filling” compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), confirming media reports last week of the move seen as an attempt to bolster President Donald Trump’s electoral support in agriculture-heavy states.