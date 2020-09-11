Two out-of-state California offset projects seek LCFS pathways

Published 21:20 on September 11, 2020 / Last updated at 21:20 on September 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A pair of California Carbon Offset (CCO) projects in the western US applied to transition into the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), continuing a trend this year and going beyond dairy digesters located within the Golden State.