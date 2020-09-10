Americas > Montana governor downplays council’s carbon pricing recommendations

Montana governor downplays council’s carbon pricing recommendations

Published 18:03 on September 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:03 on September 10, 2020  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

A Montana climate council called on the state to explore the feasibility of either a federal or regional CO2 pricing approach as part of a swath of proposed climate methods on Wednesday, but subsequent comments from Governor Steve Bullock (D) and the state’s probable Republican-led legislature going forward suggest the recommendation may never come to pass.

A Montana climate council called on the state to explore the feasibility of either a federal or regional CO2 pricing approach as part of a swath of proposed climate methods on Wednesday, but subsequent comments from Governor Steve Bullock (D) and the state’s probable Republican-led legislature going forward suggest the recommendation may never come to pass.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software