Montana governor downplays council’s carbon pricing recommendations

Published 18:03 on September 10, 2020 / Last updated at 18:03 on September 10, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

A Montana climate council called on the state to explore the feasibility of either a federal or regional CO2 pricing approach as part of a swath of proposed climate methods on Wednesday, but subsequent comments from Governor Steve Bullock (D) and the state’s probable Republican-led legislature going forward suggest the recommendation may never come to pass.