NA Markets: RGGI prices flatten after Q3 auction, as CCAs retrace recent gains
Published 22:45 on September 10, 2020 / Last updated at 22:45 on September 10, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices stagnated on the secondary market this week despite increased buying after the Q3 auction, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices sank despite a heatwave sweeping across the Golden State.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices stagnated on the secondary market this week despite increased buying after the Q3 auction, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices sank despite a heatwave sweeping across the Golden State.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.