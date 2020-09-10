NA Markets: RGGI prices flatten after Q3 auction, as CCAs retrace recent gains

Published 22:45 on September 10, 2020 / Last updated at 22:45 on September 10, 2020

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices stagnated on the secondary market this week despite increased buying after the Q3 auction, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices sank despite a heatwave sweeping across the Golden State.