Germany set to reach 2020 GHG target due to pandemic effects –study
Published 18:17 on August 14, 2020 / Last updated at 18:17 on August 14, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany is set to hit its domestic 2020 GHG reduction target of 40% below 1990 levels this year, a study released on Friday found, as coronavirus restrictions limited output to bring the goal back within reach.
Germany is set to hit its domestic 2020 GHG reduction target of 40% below 1990 levels this year, a study released on Friday found, as coronavirus restrictions limited output to bring the goal back within reach.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.