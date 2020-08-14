EMEA > German firms risk ‘double burden’ from EU ETS and national scheme –analysis

German firms risk ‘double burden’ from EU ETS and national scheme –analysis

Published 17:57 on August 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:36 on August 14, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

More than 900 EU ETS-covered installations in Germany face a liquidity squeeze following the launch of the national emissions trading system (nEHS) next year as the two schemes will impose a ‘double burden’ that may not be compensated until a year and a half later, an analysis has found.

