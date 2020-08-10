Top California LCFS credit holder slashes position over past six months, data shows

The largest holder of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits drastically cut back on its position as of Q1, outpacing the reduction in the transportation sector programme’s surplus bank, according to state data.