Experts see potential for belated start to next RGGI ETS review

Published 19:14 on August 10, 2020 / Last updated at 00:34 on August 11, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The next programme review for the Northeast US RGGI carbon market may not begin this year as the 10 member states deal with other priorities, while ETS officials said no public decisions have been made about the timeline.