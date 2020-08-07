WCI regulated parties increase allowance holdings to highest level since early June

Published 21:25 on August 7, 2020

Compliance entities grew their position by the largest amount since late May as speculators made slight reductions to their net length in the WCI cap-and-trade scheme, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.