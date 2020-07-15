Past violations at Wisconsin livestock offset project did not halt new reporting period, documents show

Published 22:58 on July 15, 2020

An offset developer and verifier were aware of past regulatory non-compliance issues at a Wisconsin-based livestock project last summer, but those previous problems did not halt the progression of a new reporting period from the dairy digster under California's ETS, according to emails obtained by Carbon Pulse.