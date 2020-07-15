WCI-modelled ETS could meet Colorado’s emissions reduction goals -report

Published 23:15 on July 15, 2020

Colorado could achieve its new 2030 GHG reduction target and drive carbon abatement at a lower cost than sector-specific strategies by implementing an economy-wide cap-and-trade programme, according to a report published Tuesday.