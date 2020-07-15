NZ Market: NZUs climb back above NZ$32 as sellers confident to sit back

Published 10:53 on July 15, 2020 / Last updated at 10:53 on July 15, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances rose 1.3% in Wednesday trade to climb back above the NZ$32 mark as potential sellers are happy to hold on to their supply, forcing buyers to push higher.